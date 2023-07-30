Erstliga relegated Hertha BSC has messed up the debut in the 2nd Bundesliga. The bottom of the table in the previous Bundesliga season was beaten 0-1 (0-0) by Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday evening. The fourth of the previous season came in front of 40,466 spectators in the Düsseldorf Arena, as in the previous year, to a first win with a goal by Daniel Ginczek (51st minute) and thus celebrated the first second division win against the Berliners.

The newly formed Hertha team, in which all three Dardai brothers were used for the first time, had little to counter in their first appearance in the 2nd division after eleven years. The guests, who had three newcomers in the starting XI in Fabian Reese, Toni Leistner and Jeremy Dudziak, initially had more goalscoring, but were unable to assert themselves against the defensively very stable Düsseldorf team.

The Rhinelanders started without their summer newcomers and had significantly more game shares. Ginczek used the first chance to score after the change with a header to make it 1-0. Fortuna keeper Florian Kastenmeier prevented the equalizer twice after opportunities from Marco Richter and Fabian Reese.

"I can't blame the team too much. We had the game under control, should have led, then the goal comes out of nowhere," said Dardai at Sport1: "We deserved a point, but sometimes you just need a bit of luck. And we need at least one clipper."







With the use of Bence, Palko and Marton Dardei, Hertha is creating a novelty in Bundesliga football. Manager Pal Dardei, the father of the three players, nominated Marton for the starting XI. His two brothers Palko (29th minute) and Bence (76th) were substituted on during the game. Marton and Bence Dardei have been at Hertha for more than ten years. The Hungarian national player Palko Dardei returned to Berlin from Fehervar at the beginning of the season.