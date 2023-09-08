And at a time when most of the auto manufacturers in the world were focusing on how to achieve a smooth transition from the era of traditional cars to the era of electric cars, the advent of generative artificial intelligence technology at the end of 2022 put the auto industry in front of a new challenge, which is how to adapt quickly. With the changes that this revolutionary technology will bring about.

Although many of the traditional and electric cars currently available in the market are equipped with smart and advanced technologies, the car, supported by the technology of generative artificial intelligence, will become a more intelligent and technically advanced vehicle, with less need for human intervention when driving on the roads.

With everyone realizing that generative artificial intelligence technology will be one of the most important keys that will change the face of the automotive industry in the coming years, the most important car producers in the world, such as Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Tesla and BYD, rushed to explore ways. Which allows them to put their companies on the right path, in terms of adopting and integrating the technologies of the new generation of artificial intelligence in cars, the latest of which is General Motors, which announced that it is working with Google, to explore opportunities for implementing generative artificial intelligence technologies across the automotive industry.

Some may think that the history of smart, self-driving cars goes back a few years, but experiments with this type of vehicle began in the fifties of the last century, with the first smart car appearing in 1984, through the “Navlab” laboratories of Carnegie Mellon University in America, and from Then the Mercedes-Benz-University of Bundeswehr project in Munich, Germany in 1987.

Since that date, many large companies and research organizations have developed prototypes for smart self-driving vehicles, as the development of this type of car is accelerating dramatically, reaching the year 2022 with the participation of more than 35 companies, varying between car companies and technology companies, including Lucid. , General Motors, Toyota, Apple, Google, Intel, Audi, BMW, Tesla, Uber, Ford, and many more.

In 2009, Google began working on manufacturing and developing self-driving technology, to rely on it to produce a self-driving car, and in May 2012 the state of Nevada, in the United States, issued the first license for a self-driving car, and in the same year, Google announced that its cars had completed half a million kilometers of driving. Autonomous highway driving without accidents.

In 2015, experiments on self-driving smart cars began in European countries such as the United Kingdom and France, and Germany, the Netherlands and Spain allowed testing of this type of car on public streets.

Despite the development witnessed by smart self-driving cars in recent years, their presence on the roads was limited, due to several elements, including those related to safety, including the inability of previously available artificial intelligence technology to provide a pioneering driving experience in this field, and this prompted many From car manufacturers, to resort to a compromise that ensures the supply of traditional cars, with some advanced artificial intelligence systems and services, a policy that appeared specifically in car models that were launched after 2015.

An expert in digital transformation and new mobility, Siham Al-Buhaisi, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the generative artificial intelligence technology will enhance driver assistance systems in cars, which will make vehicles smarter and more able to control speed and maintain their path. This technology will also enhance the parking systems automatically, and will help the vehicles to realize the preferences of the drivers, who will be able to control many of the devices in the car, through voice commands or even gestures as well.

According to Al-Buhaisi, the world is now living a moment of generative artificial intelligence, which will enhance the full value of the automotive sector, starting from the stage of engineering, designing and making the exterior structure, through the development of information and entertainment systems inside the cabin, up to self-driving technology, noting that the software of generative artificial intelligence It will have a role in helping engineers create car designs, extract materials suitable for their bodies, and harness the capabilities of this technology to generate code inside the car.

Al-Buhaisi stressed that generative artificial intelligence represents a great leap forward in the automotive industry, but it does not necessarily mean the end of traditional cars. Generative AI-assisted cars with conventional cars, noting that areas lacking the infrastructure needed to secure the safe running of autonomous vehicles are just a few examples of the reasons why traditional cars remain relevant in the global automotive landscape.

For his part, the writer and analyst in artificial intelligence and technology, Alan Al-Qarih, said, in an interview with the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that the automotive industry has reached a crossroads in 2023, and the direction it will take has become known, and it will not be limited to its conversion to electricity, but rather that cars will become smarter. From the past, depending on the technology of generative artificial intelligence, which will radically change not only the way cars are manufactured, but also the way the driver deals with his vehicle, reducing his role, and the tasks assigned to him when walking on the roads.

According to Al-Qarah, it is known that generative artificial intelligence technology will play a role in facilitating the process of designing and producing cars, but the biggest change that this technology will introduce will be in the gradual decline in the role of humans in operating and driving the car, which will turn into a smart vehicle, connected to the Internet and able to communicate. With passengers, traffic lights, brakes, navigation systems, maps, appropriate speed control and many other functions without human intervention.

Al-Qarih believes that some may think that what will be said is just talk of science fiction, but in fact it is something that will happen during the next 15 years, as generative artificial intelligence programs and systems will put us in front of a car completely different from the one we are currently driving, as these systems will be able to Analyzing and understanding what is going on inside and around the car, seeing potential dangers and helping them avoid them very quickly, depending on the cameras and sensors in the car, indicating that future smart cars will be able to achieve self-driving, safely and better than the ones available now, which is the matter Which will allow companies to launch this type of car on the commercial level more.

Al-Qareh stressed that employing generative artificial intelligence in the automotive world will lead to the emergence of vehicles that self-diagnose the problems they suffer from, in order to solve them themselves when possible, and the sensors in the car will also work, by interacting with unexpected events faster than humans, in a manner that It ensures that the brakes are applied automatically when necessary, pointing out that the new smart system for cars may allow electronic traffic lights to advise the car to stay at a certain speed, while the qualitative leap will be the ability of the vehicle driver to control, through voice commands, many things related to the car. .

Al-Qareh adds that the systems of the old generation of artificial intelligence were already able to operate and drive cars, but with acceptable and good capabilities, but the new generation of artificial intelligence, which is generative artificial intelligence, has greater and faster analytical capabilities, and this will allow the car to analyze and understand what is going on around it in a superior way. And this specifically will be a turning point in the world of cars, considering that the spread of generative artificial intelligence in the world of cars must be accompanied by the spread of smart cities, as the spread of smart cars in a large way cannot be achieved in traditional cities that are far from technology.