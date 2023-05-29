A few hours before the Hot Sale begins, various brands such as Soriana, Bodega Aurrera, Costco, Sam’s Club, Oxxo, Elektra and even coppelhave become a trend, for placing large promotions before the final stretch of May.

Recently an ’employee’ of the department store based in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, revealed how to save even more this hot sale, so that all consumers take advantage of the dates.

The Hot Sale in Mexico will be from May 29 to June 6, days in which brands join the largest online sales campaign in the country, an initiative created by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), since 2014, to seek to promote the digital economy.

As of May 29, different businesses will offer irresistible discounts and promotions in their different categories, from groceries, technology, motorcycles, depending on what the company competes in the market.

Both conglomerates and small businesses usually join events and celebrations to attract more customers. This time, the Mexican company that grants loans with few requirements and free deliveries presents great discounts.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the influencer and finance expert ‘Luis Miguel Negocios’. who gives tips to buyers of different brands, this time, gave an example of Coppel.

The finance professional, by pretending that he is an employee of the company founded by Enrique Coppel Tamayo, whose main organization is ‘Grupo Coppel SA de CV’, explained that the store usually offers monthly purchases with interest when making purchases in the store.

However, he stressed that the best thing to do when purchasing an item for biweekly payments is to use credit cards, because with the ‘small payments’they end up paying double for the products at their original cost.

Therefore, when purchasing the products with the credit cards in Coppel, will pay in installments trick With which they will not fear the months with interest to be able to liquidate the products in installments.