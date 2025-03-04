The labor market is constantly evolving thanks to the technological development that forces to implement changes, and without a doubt the entry of artificial intelligence has completely changed this scenario, since it is not like no other technology that we had had so far.

This is because thanks to the fact that machines are increasingly intelligent and capable, they can get more and more tasks to do, since they do so faster and more efficient than humans. As we said, this is revolutionizing the labor market to the point where The searches of AI experts have multiplied in the last two years, And this is not just a perception, but the results of the study by the University of Maryland and the Linkup employment monitoring firm demonstrate it.

Anil Gupta, a professor at this university and co -author of the research, said the analysis shows a clear “chatgpt effect” in the labor market since OpenAi launched its chatbot officially and freely to the world. Since then we see how AI is reaching every corner of our life, and work was not going to be less.

The investigation indicates whatand employment offers in AI fields have increased 68% in the US Since the end of 2022, while General employment offers have decreased by 17% In the same period, according to Aimaps data. In the same way that another Ziprecruiter study shows how From 2023 to the end of 2024, employment offers increased by 124%.

And among the positions most benefited by the adoption of AI, from LinkedIn they underlined the rise of AI engineer and AI consultant as fastest growing works in the US. The growth of employment in AI is occurring along with a broader slowdown in hiring throughout the labor market. Companies are increasingly looking for “do more with less,” Explain Lisa Simon, head economist of Revelio Labs,

It is true that AI is generating new job opportunities, however, we must not forget that technological giants also They have cut their workforce after announcing important investments in AI technologyalthough not all layoffs were due to the fact that IA replaced human workers.

As for the fears that the AI ​​leads to mass unemployment, Gupta offered a more optimistic vision, saying that he believes that The corporate world will adapt to efficiency enabled by technology.

“There was a time when the six -day work week was the standard, and now (we have) a five -day work week,” said Gupta. “Could it be that in 10-20 years, it is a four-day work week? I think that the prospects of that are very, very high.”