Although GTA V arrived on the Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2013, the game has remained in force to this day, mainly thanks to the fact that this title arrived on the PS4 and Xbox One, and will eventually be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. However, fans have also done their best to breathe new life into Los Santos in various ways. Now, recently a video was published where we see how it looks GTA V at 8K and with ray tracing.

Thanks to the Digital Dreams team, GTA V it looks better than ever, and that is when running this game on an NVIDIA RTX 3090, one of the most powerful graphics cards on the current market, it is possible to travel around Los Santos at 8K resolution with ray-tracing enabled. In this way, a unique experience is created.

While this video shows us how it could be seen GTA VI, considering that we are talking about a visual power that is only achieved in a high-end PC, It’s very likely that Rockstar’s new game won’t look quite as spectacular on a PS5 or Xbox Series X | S.

In related topics, the servers of GTA Online for PS3 and Xbox 360 will close at the end of the year. Similarly, a rumor indicates that a State of Play focused on GTA V for PS5 it will take place in July.

Via: Digital Dreams