The artificial intelligence It remains in a shocking and incredible development, we are used to it humanizing anime or video game characters, but we must not forget that AI has more applications, a very surprising and avant-garde one is that now, it will allow you to talk to Pikachu.

One of the most impressive novelties is that an AI has been developed so that we can talk to famous characters —such as those from Nintendo— such as Pikachu, Sonic or Mario through a chat.

This is thanks to the Character.IA website that accepts requests from its users to create characters.

What it takes for the AI ​​to let you talk to Pikachu

You need to put:

Description of the character’s personality

An introduction to context and relationships

Have a quick conversation to shape responses

In this way you will be able to converse with your favorite video game characters.

The best thing is the versatility, you can interact with the characters through the mobile phone or PC.

These are the most popular characters on the platform:

Mario

Luigi

Princess peach

Yoshi

Bowser

Pikachu

Sonic

tails

Shadow

AI Precautions

Of course you will be able to speak eloquently with the characters and it will be a dream, however you have to remember that the AI ​​is not fully developed yet, so don’t wait for your perfect dream character, the AI ​​definitely has a long way to go. and proposals.

And despite this, it is too impressive how they manage to give voice to the characters with the little information provided.

And which character do you want to talk to, will you give the AI ​​a chance?