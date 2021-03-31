I was walking along the avenue lined with eucalyptus trees, when a cow suddenly appeared to me, behind a tree. I stopped and we looked into the whites of our eyes. At this point, his bovinity surprised my humanity. I had allowed the cow to look at me and see me – this made us the same – and suddenly I myself became an animal, but a strange animal, I would almost say forbidden.

Not only the Polish writer Witold Gombrowicz Something like this happened to this mammal. Pink floyd he also had a close encounter with a cow lady. From there to success there was a single moo.

The name thought for the new Pink Floyd album was The Amazing Pudding, the amazing pudding. We suppose that in relation to some tasty Space cakes that the boys tried to psychedelic a little. Finally the band’s first quadraphonic sound album was called Atom Heart Mother, and was recorded on eight channels.

Pink Floyd, in the age of psychedelia. Nick Mason, Roger Waters, Rick Wright, and David Gilmour.

The lone English cow on the cover was a completely breakthrough concept for the time. In principle, it had nothing to do with the extravagance of the group in those days of Swinging London.

Thanks to that cover the first success of the band would arrive. Truth be told, the delusional pudding thing wasn’t something they were so excited about. The musician was walking around the studio Ron Geesin, popular for his collaboration in the suite Atom Heart Mother.

The boys were arguing over the album title and Ron told them to go read the newspaper for a while. “Something inspiring can come from there. Try it.” More or less so.

Roger Waters, reading the newspaper, illuminated the title of the album: Atom Heart Mother. . Photo Martín Bonetto

“And it was Roger Waters who leafing through the Evening standard he came across the news of a woman, Constance Ladell, who had had heart surgery and a radioactive plutonium pacemaker. This gave the name to the album under development, Atom heart mother “, Esteban Linés tells us from The vanguard.

The band came from an unnecessary collaboration with Michelangelo Antonioni and underwent a mutation towards progressive music, accompanied by the always drastic change of decade. After they got rid of the druggie from Syd Barrett, Pink Floyd was made up of Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Rick Wright and David Gilmour.

For the cover art, they also wanted to perform a break. Its members were crying out to become invisible on deck, something that seemed practically impossible at the time. No written or visual reference to the band. And please, they asked the advertising agency, we want something completely removed from the avant-garde matrix of Pink Floyd.

A designer named Storm Thorgerson, inspired by the famous wallpaper with cows by Andy Warhol, He grabbed the car and headed out into the Hertfordshire countryside. There he photographed the first cow that crossed his path, a Friesian that her owner identified as Lulubelle III, and others from the herd, which would end up serving to illustrate the interior and back cover of the album.

In a trio and without Roger EWaters. The 1994 version of Pink Floyd, with Rick Wright, David Gilmour and Nick Mason.

Legend has it that when Waters saw the photograph of the cow, he cracked up and said: “It is this!”, what EMI, the record company, objected, but not so much.

With the years, the cover art underwent slight modifications, more akin to the intentions of the record company, than to the will of the group: the name of the band was incorporated. And also from the album.

But the original strategy, austere as it was, was truly fascinating and succeeded in Atom heart mother it would become the group’s first LP to reach number one in their native Britain.

Source: La Vanguardia

WD