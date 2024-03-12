Two see more than one. This also applies to the elephant fish from African rivers. To 'see' in the muddy water, these fish use a special sense that humans do not have. They emit electrical pulses that they also receive. This allows them to detect prey very accurately, comparable to the sound pulses (sonar) of bats and dolphins.

But these fish also use the signal from others of their own kind and thus obtain a better prey image. Such a 'collective sense' has never before been demonstrated in the animal world. American researchers describe it this week in the scientific journal Nature.

Elephant fish (Gnathonemus petersii), also known as tapir fish, are so called because they have strange trunks. They use them to look for food in the mud of the river bottom. They don't just do this by touch. The skin of those trunks contains many electroreceptors: nerve endings that can sense electric fields. They produce these electric fields themselves with an organ in the base of their tail. That organ contains electrocytes: special cells, related to muscle cells, that can generate small currents.

Objects in the electric field, such as prey, distort that field depending on how well they conduct electricity. The fish feel this deformation with their electrical sensors, which are mainly on the trunks, but also on the rest of the body. This deformation casts a shadow, as it were, on the fish's body. The brain interprets the size, shape and sharpness of that shadow and then knows exactly what is in view and where.

Bats and dolphins

The American researchers were curious about what the fish actually do with signals from other species that they receive. Literature has already investigated how electrosensitive fish, as well as bats and dolphins with their sonar, ensure that they are not confused by each other's signals. For example, by not transmitting their pulses at the same time, but in turn. But it has never been investigated whether they actually benefit from other people's signals.

The Americans first made a computer model in which they modeled these electric fields for groups of fish. This showed that a collective 'image' for each of the fish is stronger and sharper than the signal that a single fish receives from itself alone. Not surprising, the researchers write: engineers have long known, for example from sonar and radar, that groups of transmitters and receivers work better together than on their own.

The researchers then used electrodes to measure how the fish brain responded to these signals. The patterns they found corresponded exactly with their models: during collective perception, larger brain areas were active, and also more active, than during individual perception. The researchers also showed that the fish do not release their pulses in turn, like dolphins and bats, but rather in a highly synchronized manner. Finally, behavioral tests in an aquarium proved that the fish 'saw' together much more accurately than separately. Groups of three to five fish in particular had a super sense together.