You can find out a lot on the basis of a Dutch license plate. In any case, the make and model, but also what the car once cost new and the specified power. This data is not always completely correct because sometimes a mistake is made at the RDW, or because something has changed in the meantime (such as the power), but in this case the data is very different. And that has a clear reason.

Milan spotted this BMW M3 in Maastricht and wanted to share the photo online. ‘Normally when I spot cars, I put them on the Autogespot site. This license plate had never been spotted there before, so I always check the license plate just to be sure’, Milan tells TopGear. But the license plate check showed a Kia Rio with a 0-100 time of 13.1 seconds. That is of course not correct. He posted the photos online with the message that it was a Kia Rio according to the license plate.

The BMW was stolen and had different number plates

Someone else recognized the BMW immediately. The white M3 was stolen earlier this week, also in Maastricht. The observant reader called the police, who went to the car together with the owner. Meanwhile, other people had gathered near the car. The owner now reports on Facebook that the M3 has been found again. It’s not clear what the thieves used the car for (maybe it was just a joyride) or if anyone was arrested.