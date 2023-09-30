Derived from the greater diversification that has been registered in recent years in the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market in Mexico, nowadays there are better and more alternatives for companies, packages and prices.

However, the figures have shown that the vast majority of Mexican users continue to prefer traditional telecommunications companies, among which stand out Telmexcompany tycoon Carlo Slim Helú.

In this sense, although Telmex continues to be one of the telecommunications companies with the most users in the Mexican national territory, the truth is that in order for it to remain competent it must offer more than good prices on its packages.

It is in this way that, to confront companies like Totalplay and Megacable, Telmex has had to make more than the best packages and prices available to Mexican users.

Thus, according to the publication made by Telmex through its official social media accounts, Slim’s telecommunications company now has the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) cloud service.

Thanks, Slim! Telmex offers a new revolutionary service that its competitors aspire to/Photo: Telmex

“TELMEX adds the OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) Cloud platform to its offering. OCI is a set of Cloud services that allow the creation and execution of a wide variety of new or existing business applications and services with Oracle technologies,” it can be read. on the official website of the owner’s internet company Telcel.

Through the service of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) cloudTelmex customers can access the following benefits:

*Operating efficiency

*Lower costs

*Operational continuity

*End to End Services

In this way, if you are interested in contracting the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) cloud from Telmex, you must go to the official website of Carlos Slim’s internet company or dial 800 123 2222.

Thanks, Slim! Telmex offers a new revolutionary service that its competition aspires to / Photo: Freepik, edition, Kennerh Montes

Finally, we leave you the Telmex Business Solutions packages and prices internet only and internet + telephony:

Internet packages

*60 MB + Business Solutions with a price of 349 pesos per month

*80 MB + Business Solutions with a price of 399 pesos per month

*100 MB + Business Solutions with a price of 449 pesos per month

*300 MB + Business Solutions with a price of 549 pesos per month

*750 MB + Business Solutions with a price of 899 pesos per month

Internet + telephone packages

*60 MB + Business Solutions with a price of 399 pesos per month

*100 MB + Business Solutions with a price of 549 pesos per month

*300 MB + Business Solutions with a price of 799 pesos per month

*750 MB + Business Solutions with a price of 1,499 pesos per month

*1000 MB + Business Solutions with a price of 2,289 pesos per month.

