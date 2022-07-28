The 2022 season will be the last in which we will see again on track Sebastian Vettel. The announcement of his retirement was in the air, but many were hoping that he could be postponed for a few years, to still have the chance to see one of the champions who have written the history of this sport on the track. Instead, through those social networks that he has always avoided, the message of his stop arrived. A truly special speech, that of the German, made up of authenticity, values ​​and passion. Words that also summarize well what was his career in Formula 1, which began by burning the stages and always lived in a very particular and personal way, far from the traditional standards of the contemporary driver, who too often risks appearing rather aseptic off the track. .

Seb, contrary to the stereotypes that German pilots want to be glacial and imperturbable, has always been emotional like any ‘Latin’. Passion was a special feature that Vettel never tried to hide, neither in the years of repeating triumphs in Red Bull, when he seemed to be the driver destined to break Michael Schumacher’s records and not Hamilton, nor further on in his fluctuating Ferrari parable, made up of memorable feats and painful empty passages. For this character of him sometimes too impulsive Vettel has also received more than a few pinpricks over the course of his career. However, nothing has managed to change it from this point of view, giving us a thick character outside the box.

On a sporting level Vettel has made millions of fans fall in love, but he has also divided. He went through many different stages in the course of his career: he was first the prodigy boy, able to score points in the first race held in his career with BMW and to lead Toro Rosso to success in Monza in the rain, in a race that has become legendary. Then he turned into a wasteful talent, protagonist of many ups and downs in the 2009-2010 two-year period, made up of dominant victories and sensational mistakes. Just the title of 2010 – won in comeback over Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari and his teammate Mark Webber, thanks also to a team, Red Bull, who believed in him from the very beginning – has definitely unlocked him. A success at the beginning of the last decade, which made – and still does – Vettel the youngest champion in the history of our sport.

Until 2013 Vettel was the absolute beacon of the Circus, even becoming obnoxious due to his continuous successes. He benefited, as has happened to all the greatest champions in F1 history, from a dominant car, but he was able to exploit it like no one. The sensational comeback in the 2012 championship final, when he won the title after being even 42 points away from Fernando Alonso, remains a milestone in his career, as well as the nine consecutive victories to close the 2013 World Cup. even the Hamilton-Mercedes duo has never even managed to get close. His arrival in Ferrari, on the eve of the 2015 season and in an attempt to replicate the successful feat of his idol Michael Schumacher, was perhaps the watershed of his career.

In red he played objectively extraordinary seasons: in 2015 he came close to second place in the drivers’ championship, winning three races in an era in which it seemed almost impossible to avoid the Mercedes double wins. The successes in Malaysia, Hungary and Singapore remain among the most beautiful pages in Ferrari history precisely because of the way they arrived, in the general surprise. In 2017, with the car from Maranello that perhaps suited him the most, the SF70H, he led the general classification for more than half a season. Only the very unfortunate accident in Singapore, at the start, and the continuous reliability problems in the Asian stages prevented him from getting to play the title point to point with Lewis Hamilton.

2018, on the other hand, was the year that according to many marked the beginning of the end in the red adventure. The errors of Hockenheim and Monza, above all, have created a rift with a substantial part of the supporters and have probably contributed to undermine the confidence of the German. Then came the cohabitation with Leclerc, the world pandemic and the farewell to Ferrari, accompanied by an ever more constant commitment to issues outside the world of Formula 1, but not unimportant for this. Vettel has become a champion of civil rights in countries where even just talking about these topics is dangerous and has taken to heart perhaps the most important issue of recent years: climate change. The whirling world of the Circus will lose someone special at the end of this year and – let’s not forget – the third most successful driver in the history of the sport. All of us then just have to enjoy the last 10 performances of this champion: thanks for everything, Seb.