Thanks, Lalachus

I grew up in the eighties and nineties, and among many other things, that means that my audiovisual culture is marked by Mama Chicho, by the hostesses of the One, two, threeby the Telecupón girls or by the beautiful thin blonde girls who starred in all the series and movies he adored.

At home I dressed up and played at being them, those beautiful girls who always appeared smiling on TV. The stewardesses of The right pricethe Miss Spain contestants, the hostesses of The wheel of fortunethe girls in bikinis who surrounded Jesús Gil in a jacuzzi. Smiling, always smiling, keeping your posture straight, your leg forward and your mouth closed.

This constant bombardment throughout our childhood and adolescence burned an idea into our heads: the worth of women was in their physical appearance, our right to be represented, seen, and therefore to exist, lay in being beautiful, thin and discreet. Smile, accompany the real protagonists (them) and keep quiet.

The most pernicious thing about this phenomenon was not only what it showed, but what it omitted. Women outside of these canons simply did not exist on screen. The cultural narrative relegated millions of women to invisibility and limited their aspirations.

Year after year, the bells are a showcase of women who embody the ideal of the heteropatriarchal woman: thinness, elegance, contained charisma and good accompaniment of a man who takes the humorous or intellectual lead.

No matter how much we grew up, matured, read feminist theory and went to therapy, the feeling of inadequacy, the fight against our bodies, the fear of rejection and the insecurity that this created in us, remained like an indelible mark on our brain. Therefore, the choice of Lalachus to present the chimes on Spanish Television goes far beyond the anecdote, it is a sign that something is changing, it is a focus of hope, it is a small triumph for all of us.

You see, I am 43 years old and I have spent my entire life, I repeat, ALL my life, eating grapes with a tall, short, fat, thin, young, old, gray-haired, handsome, ugly man… and yes, very well dressed. , with a stunning woman next to her who stoically endures the cold with a dress that allows us to appreciate her body, as it should. Year after year, the bells are a showcase of women who embody the ideal of a heteropatriarchal woman: thinness, elegance, contained charisma and good accompaniment to a man who takes the humorous or intellectual lead.

As expected, the choice of Lalachus, finally breaking this unhealthy tradition, has stung many, and comments about his physique and weight have proliferated like rabid bedbugs. There has been talk of fatphobia, but let me tell you what I think: it is not fatphobia, it is machismo.

Deep down, what bothers them is not her physique, but her autonomy: the fact that she does not conform to what is expected of a woman in public spaces.

The mockery about her weight is nothing more than an excuse to mask a deeper criticism: her presence is uncomfortable because it is not limited to being decorative, but is disruptive. Lalachus has his own voice, a strong and contagious laugh, he has things to say and he says them without asking permission, he has one of the best weapons of intelligence: humor, and to top it off he has a body that imposes presence, that is not ashamed It doesn’t even hide, it rejoices and enjoys itself, it dances, it celebrates life. Deep down, what bothers them is not her physique, but her autonomy: the fact that she does not conform to what is expected of a woman in public spaces.

Sometimes we are not aware of the good that these small gestures can generate. I wish that little Laura, who hated her belly while wishing with all her might to look like some of the protagonists of the series or programs she watched, had had a Lalachus on the television screen, or better yet, many chatty Lalachus, with different bodies, with different hair, with different ways of being in the world. She would have felt less small, she would have grown up with less fear.

Thank you, Lalachus, because seeing you happy and joyful presenting the chimes will be a gift for all of us, for all the girls who grew up thinking that something was wrong with our body, with our voice, with our way of being. I can’t wait to hear your loud and authentic laugh, toast with you to a healthier future free of harmful stereotypes, and please, keep warm, it’s cold, or rather, do whatever you want, and continue teaching us things.

