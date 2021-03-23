fromFabian Müller shut down

Nena has shown solidarity with the lateral thinker scene with a video that she published on Instagram. The demonstration in Kassel on Saturday can be seen in it.

Kassel – “Thanks Kassel”: These are the words on a video on the Instagram channel by pop singer Nena, which is obviously aimed at the controversial demonstration against Corona * requirements last Saturday. The clip shows a demonstrating crowd in fast motion and is marked with a white heart and the date of the demonstration, “March 20, 2021”.

The video is accompanied by a song by Xavier Naidoo, who has attracted attention in recent months as a Corona * denier and lateral thinker. Naidoo sings in the song: “Many measures sound like commands, but what does it do to our soul?” And later: “This is not the country that once stood for freedom.” In the video, Nena thanks Naidoo for the music .

Nena with Kassel video on Instagram: the singer does not want to be understood as a corona denier

On a dpa-Nena’s management initially did not respond to the request. The singer had sparked controversial discussions about possible conspiracy theories with a puzzling post on Instagram last October. In it, she wrote: “I have my common sense, which breaks down the information and the scare tactics that pour in from the outside into all its individual parts.” She knew that “the positive change can no longer be stopped.” made that they are not considered corona* Denier wants to be understood.

Video: Riots during a demonstration in Kassel: lateral thinkers attack police officers

In Kassel, according to police estimates, more than 20,000 people took to the streets against Corona containment measures on Saturday. Actually only 6000 participants were allowed. Many demonstrators did not obey the conditions, one Mouth and nose protection* to wear. Violent clashes broke out during an illegal march. (dpa / fmü) * Merkur.de and tz.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA