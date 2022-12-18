Jump Festa 23 also brought the news that the anime of SPY x FAMILY it will have a second season but not only that. In fact, those responsible for the series announced that an animated film is also on the way.

Both projects are for 2023 but still do not have release dates. To commemorate the announcement, a special illustration appeared showing Loid, Yor and Anya Forger on board a plane.

This design is from Tatsuya Endo himself, the creator of the series. Although the theme of the animated film is not known, there are a few details.

We recommend: Live action of Spy x Family reveals the actress who will play Anya Forger.

To begin with, it is a completely original work, and apparently, the plot will be Endo himself. He is also in charge of character design and will oversee the work. Although it is not confirmed, it is to be imagined that the film will be a work of CloverWorks and Wit Studio.

Fountain: CloverWorks/Wit Studio.

The studios mentioned above are surely in charge of the second season of SPY x FAMILY. But as on other occasions, it is best to wait for an official confirmation.

What is likely is that the new installment lasts less than the original. All due is that at least for the moment there are not so many volumes of the manga to take advantage of. In the first season six and part of the seven were used; only 10 volumes exist.

Before the second season, how much has the SPY x FAMILY manga sold?

Every time a manga gets an anime, the sales of the first one will almost certainly increase. So it doesn’t hurt to know how long it takes SPY x FAMILY before the second season.

According to what was announced at Jump Festa 23, Tatsuya Endo’s work has 29 million copies in circulation. That taking into account all the copies, both those bought by readers and those on store shelves.

Fountain: CloverWorks/Wit Studio.

Likewise, those that are stored are considered. It is not clear if the number mentioned above also includes digital copies; the information does not detail it.

But it’s just a sample of how much the series created by Endo has grown. In addition to a second season and a movie, it will also have a staging. Only the latter is not planned for everyone, but is exclusive to Japan.

In addition to SPY x FAMILY we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.