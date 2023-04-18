Liverpool settled with Leeds United with big numbers on Monday evening. Cody Gakpo opened the scoring and was also important with an assist for coach Jürgen Klopp’s formation, who won 1-6.

Earlier this season it was Crysencio Summerville who became the big hero in a duel between Liverpool and Leeds United. The Dutchman then scored the winning goal a minute before the end, giving Leeds United a 1-2 win at Anfield. This time left The Reds however, not surprised against the team where ‘Anfield hero’ Summerville started on the bench. The Dutchman Pascal Struijk, former Feyenoorder Luis Sinisterra and former Ajax player Rasmus Kristensen did start in the base. The same applied to Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool is known to be having an extremely difficult season and had been looking for a win for four games, but visiting Elland Road there were touches of the old Liverpool to be discovered with flashy (counter) attacks and therefore plenty of goals. Two of them were already made in the first half. Gakpo opened the score after 35 minutes, after which Mohamed Salah set the halftime score at 0-2 four minutes later.





The tension at Klopp will have briefly increased two minutes after the break when Ibrahima Konaté made a hopeless mistake. Van Dijk’s defense partner lost the ball to Sinisterra and the former Feyenoord attacker punished the fumbling mercilessly: 1-2.

It turned out to be a short-lived revival for Leeds United, as Liverpool scored three times between minutes 52 and 64. Two of them actually counted. Diogo Jota made it 1-3, after which Salah first saw a goal rejected, but then was allowed to celebrate at the request of Gakpo: 1-4.





The final standings were determined by Jota and Darwin Núñez. They still took care of the 1-5 and 1-6 for Liverpool, which remains in eighth place with 47 points. That is still nine points less than Newcastle United, which is in the popular fourth place. A place that entitles to Champions League football. Leeds United remain two points above the feared relegation zone with 29 points.

Naturally, Liverpool’s 1-6 win is not the biggest win of the season for Klopp and associates. Earlier this year, Manchester United of coach Erik ten Hag won 7-0.

