Thanks guys: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Tuesday 12 September 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno the film Grazie Ragazzi will be broadcast, a 2023 film directed by Riccardo Milani and starring Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamasco and Vinicio Marchioni. The film is the remake of the film Un triomphe by Emmanuel Courcol (2020), in turn based on the documentary Les Prisonniers de Beckett by Michka Saäl (2005), focusing on the experiences of the Swedish actor Jan Jönson in prisons. But what is the plot, the cast and where to watch streaming Thanks guys? Here is all the information.

Plot

The film tells the story of Antonio (Antonio Albanese), an actor with a great passion for acting, but who unfortunately cannot find a job in this field. This is how he decides to accept a job as a teacher and to hold a theater workshop for some very particular students; Antonio, in fact, will have to teach in a prison and his class will be made up of prisoners.

Although initially very skeptical about this initiative, the actor will have to change his mind when he finds himself faced with people with talent. This discovery excites him so much that it reawakens in him that passion for theatre, which was fading over time. Antonio then turns to the director of the penitentiary institution to ask her permission to take the company of inmates outside the prison walls, to give them the opportunity to go up on a real stage and perform Beckett’s play, “Waiting Godot.” Lesson after lesson his students manage to open up to him, thanks to acting, which also allows them to have an outlet. And once Antonio manages to fully gain the trust of his class, the company will start a real theatrical tour.

Thanks guys: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of Thanks Guys? The protagonists are actors loved by the public such as Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamasco, Vinicio Marchioni, Giacomo Ferrara, Giorgio Montanini, Andrea Lattanzi, Nicola Rignanese, Imma Piro, Gerard Koloneci, Liliana Bottone, Bogdan Iordachioiu, Fabrizio Bentivoglio. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Antonio Albanese: Antonio

Sonia Bergamasco: Laura

Giacomo Ferrara: Aziz

Vinicio Marchioni: Diego

Fabrizio Bentivoglio: Michele

Nicola Rignanese: Ettore

Andrea Lattanzi: Damiano

Giorgio Montanini: Little Finger

