Thanks guys: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Monday 12 June 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno the premiere of the film Thanks guys, a 2023 film directed by Riccardo Milani and starring Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamascoe and Vinicio Marchioni, will be broadcast. The film is a remake of the film Un triomphe by Emmanuel Courcol (2020), in turn based on the documentary Les Prisonniers de Beckett by Michka Saäl (2005), which focuses on the experiences of Swedish actor Jan Jönson in prisons. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream Thanks guys? Here is all the information.

Plot

The film tells the story of Antonio (Antonio Albanese), an actor with a great passion for acting, but who unfortunately cannot find a job in this field. This is how he decides to accept a job as a teacher and to hold a theater workshop for very particular pupils; Antonio, in fact, will have to teach in a prison and his class will be made up of prisoners.

Although initially very skeptical about this initiative, the actor will have to change his mind when he finds himself in front of people with a talent. This discovery excites him so much that it reawakens in him that passion for the theater, which was fading over time. Antonio then turns to the director of the penitentiary institution to ask her permission to bring the company of prisoners outside the prison walls, to give them the opportunity to get on a real stage and stage Beckett’s work, “Waiting Godot”. Lesson after lesson his pupils manage to open up to him, thanks to acting, which also allows them to have an outlet. And once Antonio manages to fully win the trust of his class, the company will kick off a real theater tour.

Thanks guys – the cast of the movie

We’ve seen the plot, but what’s the cast of Thanks Guys? The protagonists are actors loved by the public such as Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamasco, Vinicio Marchioni, Giacomo Ferrara, Giorgio Montanini, Andrea Lattanzi, Nicola Rignanese, Imma Piro, Gerard Koloneci, Liliana Bottone, Bogdan Iordachioiu, Fabrizio Bentivoglio. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Antonio Albanese: Antonio

Sonia Bergamasco: Laura

Giacomo Ferrara: Aziz

Vinicio Marchioni: Diego

Fabrizio Bentivoglio: Michele

Nicola Rignanese: Hector

Andrea LattanziDamiano

Giorgio Montanini: Little finger

Streaming and TV