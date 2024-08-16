Comedian Massimo Boldi has become the target of criticism, insults and ironic comments on social media for expressing political appreciation for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“Happy Ferragosto BEST BELOVED GIORGIA our President of the Council of the Republic you are stronger and stronger you have changed and are changing our country for the better and I can do nothing but thank you And continue to stand by you I hug you and all your family Massimo Boldi”, wrote Boldi commenting on a photo posted by Meloni in which she is seen in the swimming pool with her daughter Ginevra.

The comment quickly went viral and Boldi found himself trending among the most discussed topics online. Many users say they are disappointed by his endorsement, others go as far as personal insults, while there are those who accuse him of wanting to curry favor with the prime minister to earn a position at Rai and those who mock his limping punctuation.

There is no shortage of messages in support of the comedian. Even some leading figures of Fratelli d’Italia intervene in defense of Boldi. “This is the usual tolerance of the Italian left that covers Massimo Boldi with insults guilty of having commented on the photo of Giorgia Meloni with her daughter. Come on Massimo, leave them alone!”, writes among others Galeazzo Bignami, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.

