How much grateful memory must have been possessed by the public who watched live in the clubs the monologues of someone as corrosive as it was necessary called Lenny Bruce, dynamiter of language, turning his laughing listeners red when they realized that Bruce skipped all the red lines he He intended to impose the system. And what a privilege it must have been to hear Groucho Marx live.

They have been replaced by a guy with maximum intelligence and grace, provocation, originality and permanent bad temper, called Ricky Gervais. Netflix, temple of mediocrity, clonal formulas and unorthodox opportunism, which apparently greatly pleases the average viewer, also offers tasty programs from time to time, dedicated to minorities with special tastes. It is an enormous pleasure and equally astonished at the audacity of the protagonist to see in a theater with an enthusiastic audience, the challenge that Gervais establishes with the established idiocies, with the new and predatory powers, with political correctness and the ideological imposition that culture imposes. woke up, which she considers untouchable and a threat to dissent. Gervais mocks that totalitarian, irrational and oppressive, sectarian, very dangerous religion. The nuns and priests who propagate and impose it must have a guaranteed salary.

Gervais blasphemes with brilliance and enormous grace. And in some moments you are amazed by this guy's steps, but what liberation and laughter they provoke in the excited audience. The very cunning and savage man covers himself against his challenges by admitting that he is a millionaire and that what he tells are jokes, that he is just a comedian.

These monologues are titled SuperNature and Armageddon. They represent a libertarian joy in a universe that is governed by the new inquisition. This will have its decline. But others will come.

