The “Merry-Go-Round (Merries)” fandom is met with many mixed feelings. MOMOLANDone of the female groups of kpop most popular both in South Korea and abroad, officially announced their separation. its six members Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin and NancyThrough a letter they posted on social networks, they apologized to their thousands of followers, who have been supporting them since they were part of the reality show “Finding Momoland” and later debuted in 2016 with the release of the EP “Welcome to Momoland”.

“First of all we want to apologize to our Merries, after a long and deep discussion, the six members have decided to support each other to have a great new start in the future. Even having decided to part ways to follow our dreams , MOMOLAND will remain a team.”

The idols of K-Pop, gave sincere thanks to your dear Merries, for giving you precious memories and being by your side for the past seven years. “Our Merries have been everything to us and always will be, we’re so sorry we couldn’t let you know sooner, but we sincerely thank each and everyone who has patiently waited for us.”

In their letter, the singers They asked that they continue to support and love MOMOLAND in the future.“and the path of each and every one of the members”.

It is worth mentioning that A few weeks before announcing their disbandment, it was revealed that MOMOLAND had parted ways with South Korean record company MLD Entertainment.after their contracts expired.

“First of all, we sincerely thank the fans who appreciate and support MOMOLAND,” MLD Entertainment stated. “After a long discussion with MOMOLAND, we respect everyone’s opinions and agreed to terminate the exclusive contract at the expiration of the contract period. We express our deep gratitude to MOMOLAND, who has been with us for a long time, and sincerely wish the best for the members’ future endeavors. We would like to ask fans to show unchanging love and support to the six members who are about to start anew.”