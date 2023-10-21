Nobody remembers (or wants to remember) that moment anymore, but we should remember it more. Because it was the beginning of what has happened to the clothing business in the last decade. Of the good stuff, a little. The bad, almost everything. It happened in November 2013, during the interview with Kanye West on an FM that serves hits for the New York area. “They think I’m not aware of my power. “They don’t know how far I’m willing to go!” thundered the rapper. He was promoting his new album tour, Yeezus, but it is clear that he had gone to talk about his contribution to fashion, which to date included sneakers for Nike and clothes for Margiela. He then recounted his multiple attempts to be received by the CEO of Louis Vuitton, but his only response was “of an arrogance that is not of this world.” He told me: ‘I don’t understand the need to meet with you.’ Well, I’m going to explain why you need to meet with me: New York people, stop buying Louis Vuitton right now. Do you want to meet me now?” The call for a boycott would not be that big of a deal, but it stirred something in the most popular luxury brand on the planet.

Although the artist today known as Ye did not mention any name, the chronicles of the time identified Yves Carcelle as the impertinent executive, but in reality it was Michael Burke. And it makes sense: architect of the brand’s second golden age, Burke would later plot Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with Supreme that unleashed fashion fever. streetwear in the luxury sector, in 2017, and then enthroned his messiah, Virgil Abloh, as creative director of the men’s collection. The position that West had always wanted for himself. It turns out that Burke and West were old acquaintances. They had met at Fendi in 2009, when the former was executive director of the Roman brand and the latter was an intern alongside Abloh. The episode is not wasted: the rapper was about to launch his first label as a designer, Pastelle, but his outburst at the expense of Taylor Swift at the MTV awards that year forced him to disappear from the map . The fashion project, in which Abloh was also involved, went to hell, and the two fled to Rome to have a drink. How they managed to sneak into Karl Lagerfeld’s Italian house is still a mystery. What happened next is history.

West teamed up with Adidas to create the Yeezy clothing and sneaker line. Meanwhile, Abloh finally gave vent to his drive as a designer for the masses under the protection of the New Guards Group conglomerate, founding Off-White, the brand that acted as a hinge between urban youth subculture and luxury. If Pharrell Williams sits on the Louis Vuitton throne today as his replacement, it is because of him. And a little bit also for Ye. “This goes beyond fashion: Louis Vuitton is already a people’s brand,” said the artist upon learning of his controversial signing as creative director of the men’s division of the LVHM group’s flagship, last February. It was the culmination of that old hip hop aspiration of conquering one of the symbolic spaces of white privilege, that of the most obvious representation of success and wealth. A self-fulfilling prophecy since the days when rappers went to Dapper Dan, Harlem’s pirate tailor, in the eighties.

There is no rap artist or band that since then has not wanted to extend their street lyrics to the clothing business, not only as a marketing product. A claim also shared by pop/rock celebrities who have been able to recognize the business in their fans (see Madonna or Gwen Stefani). “Fashion and music are stealthy social agents, which regulate and reflect cultural roles. They serve to define and unite groups of people, they are essential elements in social identity,” explained Aram Sinnreich and Marissa Gluck, market analysts who authored the study. Music & Fashion: The Balancing Act between Creativity and Control (2005). This is understood as adventures such as Rocawear, which united Jay-Z and the record shark Damon Dash in a commercial licensing revolution that reached a turnover of close to 700 million euros. Or P. Diddy’s big deal with Sean John, the textile emporium he built with Jeffrey Tweedy, former Ralph Lauren executive, in 1998. In May, Diddy reappeared at the Met Gala not only to pay tribute to Lagerfeld, but also to announce the return of his men’s luxury brand, for the sake of Y2K revisionism.

Current hip hop figures of the reach of Tyler, the Creator have taken advantage of the gap opened by those pioneers, whose seminal skater brand Golf Wang has a counterpart in Golf le Fleur, a premium line that has just launched its first perfume . He’s also making Narcissist noise, Playboi Carti’s obscure brand. And he sits in the collections merchandising from hot stars like rapper Ice Spice, who also acts as a style icon who even sells thongs. In all this time, the fashion industry has not taken its eye off the phenomenon. So much so that LVMH did not hesitate to make room for Rihanna among its assets: with Fenty, the singer became the first designer to launch an original brand within the French luxury group, but also the first woman of color to lead it. The collection of ready-to-wear It ended up being wiped out in 2021, but the lingerie and cosmetics ones work like a shot. And of sportswear, with Puma, has just come back on its own. Beyoncé has had less luck in these matters, who saw her label fail. couture. Now she limits herself to collaborations like the one that brought her to Balmain.

This year has already broken the record for musicians’ forays into luxury fashion. We have seen Dua Lipa in a collection with Versace and rapper Future taking charge of Lanvin Lab, Lanvin’s new line. It is the penultimate maneuver to convert products into cultural experiences. A strategy that would explain this change of focus from the profession to the profit that fashion clings to today, in its struggle to engage that generation that moves beyond exclusivity and ostentation, trying to generate its own content that defines brand narratives from of those who creatively lead them. A study by the Boston Consulting Group warned in 2021: younger people are shaping their tastes—and future purchases—based on the different stories they explore for months in search of inspiration on social networks, observing the movements of those they consider style prescribers. , pop idols and urban rhythms ahead of any other incarnation of fame and fortune. It is normal that fashion cannot stop giving thanks for music.

