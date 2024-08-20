Vice President gave a brief speech at the convention that will formalize his ticket for the US elections

The pre-candidate for President of the United States for the Democratic Party, Kamala Harristhanked President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) this Monday (Aug 19, 2024) for the “historical leadership” in a brief speech on the 1st day of the Democratic National Convention.

“Thank you for your historic leadership, for your life of service to our nation, and for all that you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you.” [Biden]”said the vice president at the United Center in Chicago (USA).

Watch the speech (2min15s):

Vice President Harris: In November, we will come together and declare as one voice we are moving forward with optimism, hope, and guided by love of country pic.twitter.com/inLuiUKQUM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

Kamala’s running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Biden and other important party figures, such as former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack and Michelle Obama, are also participating in the event.

This year’s Democratic National Convention is being held in an unusual way. Because Biden gave up his bid for re-election to the White House after securing the necessary number of delegates for the party’s nomination, Democrats held a virtual roll call vote in early August with the delegates who supported the president.

The US vice president secured 99% of the support of the 4,615 delegates who voted. Therefore, demonstrations by delegates against Kamala and Walz, the vote count and the acceptance speech for the nomination could be made in a symbolic way, with no practical validity.