Sad day for Spanish football. One of the greatest is withdrawn from the selection. The shirt of the Spanish team is hung up by the man who has surely been the best defensive midfielder in history, at least born in Spain.
A player who revolutionized the way of watching football from that position. And it is that as the great Riquelme said, Sergio Busquets changed the concept of the number “five”. Formerly the pivot was in charge of acting as a “stopper” in the midfield, but since the arrival of Sergio Busquets, the player who demarcation began to have to know how to distribute, steal, dribble, assist, finish… we are talking about a total player.
The last survivor of the 2010 World Cup is leaving. The footballer in whom Vicente del Bosque and Pep Guardiola trusted despite criticism from the press. A player who, without counting on excellent physical virtues, showed that with intelligence on the pitch he too can become the best.
Sergio Busquets sees the hole before it is generated, sees the pass before it is unmarked and ends up stealing a multitude of balls without requiring a huge physical display, just the use of intelligence and common sense.
Normally the wingers and forwards are the players who lift you out of your seat, but Sergio Busquets with a simple roulette, a step or a turn of the hip has managed to lift entire stadiums that ended up by inertia chanting the name of the one who has been a fundamental piece of the best Barça and the best team in history.
Great midfielders have worn red in the last decade: Xavi, Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, Santi Cazorla, Juan Mata, David Silva, Cesc Fábregas… only Sergio Busquets remained, who with pride and honor has worn during this World Cup in Qatar, for the last time, the captain’s armband of Spain. We can only tell you one thing Sergio; Thank you so much for everything.
#Serge
