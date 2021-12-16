I remember perfectly September 30, 1986. It was Tuesday, and around seven thirty my girlfriend called to tell me to turn on the TV. A sterile order, in my house the television never turned off even if they broadcast Poldark or The song of a hardTo the contrary, it seemed disrespectful to us with that cornucopia of entertainment in PAL Color.

The urgency of the call was caused by the premiere of a comedy starring four ladies, The golden girls. “Are they good?” I asked, because at 14 my hormones were more revolutionized than Shining Path and they were ahead of any other more elegant investigation. The outburst launched by my interlocutor could classify him today as worthy of Dorothy, but then no, of course. Because that afternoon was the last moment in which the names Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia that would mean so much later meant nothing.

The seconds it took me to sit in front of the TV were the last in which I ignored the merriment that an anecdote about St. Olaf would imply, the threat concealed by a trip to Sunny Meadows or that a silence from Dorothy Zbornak would make me laugh more than any dialogue . Also that so many times an anecdote would advance with an “Imagine, Sicilia, 1920, a young woman with perky breasts… ”and that years later she could not listen to“ lesbian ”without thinking“ Lebanese, Blanche“ “And I’ve heard it many times.” Or that in the kitchen of four Miami women who were over fifty would find more shelter than in the adolescent troubles of any series aimed at those of us walking around folders lined with photos of Duran Duran.

Much less could I imagine that discovering 35 years after Disney + added it to its catalog on January 12 would seem like the best phone number possible for a sad and broke year that has had so much trouble giving good news.

