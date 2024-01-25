The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, rejected this Tuesday the offer made to him days ago by his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, so that he would seek cooperation in security matters from Venezuela instead of the assistance provided by the United States.

“Thanks, but no thanks. That's my answer. I have enough fights here in this country to win additional fights. Simply, no. Thank you very much,” Noboa said in an interview with the digital media La Posta.before embarking on an official trip to Spain to participate in the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid.

The Ecuadorian president He thus responded to the advice given to him by his Venezuelan counterpart in his last presentation before the National Assembly. (Parliament) to learn from Venezuela's experiences against criminal gangs.

“President Noboa, if you want to have a security system and a prison system, look for us, not the Southern Command.What the Southern Command is going to do is interventionism and colonialism,” Maduro asserted. The Venezuelan president urged Noboa not to allow the United States to eventually reinstall a military base on Ecuadorian territory, as it had until 2009 in Manta, when it was withdrawn during the mandate of former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

A delegation of senior officials of the United States Government has been in Ecuador since Monday. to coordinate the aid that President Joe Biden's administration will give the South American country to face the “internal armed conflict” that it has declared against organized crime.

The US delegation is led by the presidential advisor for the Americas, Christopher Dodd.and the commander of the United States Southern Command, Laura Richardson.

Noboa affirmed that the support of the United States to confront this “war” declared on criminal gangs will focus on equipment, training, intelligence, protection of ports and borders. and identify the financing sources of these 'narcoterrorist' groups.”

The Ecuadorian ruler ratified his willingness to accept an eventual arrival of foreign troops to support the Ecuadorian military in this scenario against organized crime groups, mainly dedicated to drug trafficking.

“We need help and we are accepting help from all countries,” Noboa said before revealing that on Tuesday morning he had a telephone conversation with the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva.

They (the Brazilians) have the headquarters of Ameripol, and they have a lot of experience in fighting 'narcoterrorists',” he added.

Noboa decided at the beginning of January to elevate the fight against organized crime to the category of “internal armed conflict” and declared criminal gangs as terrorist groups and non-state belligerent actors to be neutralized by law enforcement forces.

This declaration, accompanied by a state of emergency with a night curfew, came after a wave of attacks and violent actions attributed to organized crime that included kidnapping of police officers, murders, explosive devices, and burning vehicles. and prison riots with nearly 90 escaped prisoners and about 200 hostages who were released.

However, the image that went around the world of this succession of violent acts was the appearance on a television channel of a group of at least 13 armed men who held kidnapped their workers for several hours during a live broadcast.

