Israel is on everyone’s lips and everyone’s head. And for once, that has nothing to do with the Middle East conflict, Iran’s nuclear program or the war in Syria. But rather with protection against a virus. So it’s about health and wellbeing. In this field, the Jewish state currently appears as a kind of medical superpower.

Nowhere is vaccination against Corona as consistently and efficiently as in Israel. Already today more than four and a half million people, half of the population, have received the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer. A third of the population has even received the second dose – Values ​​that Germany can only dream of. And when vaccination fatigue spreads, the Israelis get the Piks tasty with a pizza plus drink.

This success brings a lot of attention and admiration. For months, Israel has been a promised land not only for Jews, which promises a little freedom and thus a piece of normality in times of pandemic. And rightly so. The hope of a vaccination miracle was and is nurtured by studies and a great deal of data. Hardly a day goes by on which Israeli researchers and health experts cannot report new – often positive – about the protective effects of the vaccine.

Many Israelis feel it is both a duty and an honor to share data

It works so well because Israel is a gigantic experimental laboratory these days. Biontech / Pfizer supplies millions of vaccines and in return can fall back on the results of many examinations and tests. Their results can help to better assess the benefit of the vaccination. The pharmaceutical company also benefits from this in business. But is that bad or reprehensible? Most Israelis don’t seem to have a problem with that. Just as little as with sharing your data. On the contrary.

They often feel that it is a duty and an honor to pass on the information collected in anonymised form. Abuse of data, which concerns many in Germany and possibly at least makes a successful fight against the mutating coronavirus more difficult? In the opinion of most Israelis, this danger is not particularly serious when it comes to protecting one’s health.

You are downright proud to be able to help other people with it. Which does not only apply to one’s own country. Most Israelis take it for granted that the whole world will benefit from what we have learned about the vaccine. A thankful act of global solidarity.

Generosity to the Palestinians? Why not

So much generosity for the good of all is likely to shake the worldview of the many opponents of Israel somewhat. How can it be that this state, which is repeatedly accused of bad intentions, does good? With an election campaigning head of government named Benjamin Netanyahu at the helm, who is not exactly of good repute either. In lockdown times, there is plenty of time to ponder appropriate answers to these questions.

A feat that has to be mastered – Prime Minister Netanyahu, who wants to win the election in four weeks, is counting on it. Photo: imago images / UPI Photo

Israel could even make it really difficult for these doubters: By helping to let the Palestinians in the occupied territories share in their luck in vaccination – regardless of all political differences. Because the Corona need is great there. This generosity would also do the Jewish state credit.