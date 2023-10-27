A touching gesture that surprised Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi. A special gift to remember Denise Pipitone on his 23rd birthday. Yesterday, 26 October 2023, the little girl who disappeared from Mazara Del Vallo on 1 September 2004 would have turned 23.

And yesterday, under the arches of the Episcopal Seminary in Piazza della Repubblica in Mazara Del Vallo, the artist Fabio Ingrassia he made the most beautiful gift for his mom and dad. A murals with the image of Denise Pipitone it’s a cake with candles TRUTH. Here it is:

Nineteen years without Denise Pipitone, her disappearance has marked the Italian news and her mother and father continue to look for her, despite everything and hope to to be able to embrace her again. Today she could be a 23 year old girl who doesn’t know her story, hidden in who knows where in the world.

Piera Maggio’s thanks for Denise Pipitone’s mural

Piera Maggio wanted it publicly thank the artist, because yesterday he reminded everyone of Denise’s passing, with a simple and significant gesture, moving her and Pietro Pulizzi. A gift they didn’t expect and didn’t they will never forget:

🎂 Today 26 October 2023, under the arches of the Episcopal Seminary in Piazza della Repubblica in Mazara del Vallo, a “mural” was created by the artist Fabio Ingrassia with the image of our daughter Denise on the occasion of her 23rd birthday, with a cake with TRUTH candles. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts the artist, a citizen of Marsala, for having created this unexpected surprise which was very welcome to us. There are two important dates for us, difficult to forget in Mazara, the date of birth and above all of the death of Denise. Someone today, you reminded everyone, with a simple but very significant gesture that only a sensitive person can do. Thanks again, we are truly touched 🌹

Denise will stay indelible on the wall of Mazara del Vallo and anyone who happens to pass by will look at the mural and think the same. He will think of that little girl unjustly kidnapped 19 years ago, torn away from the love of mum and dad and she will ask for justice until the truth comes out.