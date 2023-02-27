A columnist for this newspaper once told me that, without knowing it, he saved a woman’s life. When she went to pay the bill for a meal, the waitress refused, she invited: it was her way of making up for it after a book of hers had dissuaded her from committing suicide.

I don’t know if Maruja Torres has saved someone from death, but she saved me from a life I didn’t want. Of an adolescent and, therefore, hyperbolic existence, surrounded by grayness and incomprehension, of an intimate isolation so daily that it seemed natural. From being a fish out of water that, because I didn’t know, I didn’t even know that there is a sea. Opening this newspaper, and reading it, was, to paraphrase Emily Dickinson’s poem that gave the title to one of her novels—the first of hers that I read—“a warmth as close as if the sun were shining on the hand.”

enjoy it in The Évole thing has led me to then. To those Oscar chronicles, to those Excuse me for not getting up that he signed with his email —yes, I sent him emails to which she answered attentively—, to the reports, to the interviews, to the books, to the book signings, to her television appearances. To begin to peek through a crack at the life that I wanted with shame, like so many youthful desires, and that now I am fortunate to be able to enjoy. Because if today I live from writing, I owe it to her first. The pain that life gives you, as she said on the show, “you have to take it on a short leash and get it to keep up with you, because if you start running, you’re lost.” But her happiness must be enjoyed and given away with a very wide sleeve. Thank you very, very much for so much, Maruja.

