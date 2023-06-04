Seeing the record that accredits me as President of the State Steering Committee of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in Sinaloa came to my mind when my mom He came home with his appointment as general representative of the same party. After being a sidewalk, apple, and sectional representative, my mom managed to be general representative and proud to be a PRI member sowed in me the seeds of work, effort, humility, but above all revolutionaryand I know that from wherever he is, he accompanied me throughout the process and was by my side when I received my certificate.

I am committed to her, just as I am committed to my neighbors in District 17 whom I represented at the time, committed to Culiacán and Sinaloabut, above all, I am obliged to comply with the PRI militancy, because more than words, the facts are the ones that leave their mark.

I said it in my speech: commitments are fulfilled and agreements too, because my colleague Bernardino Antelo and I did not get to this position alone, we got ipromoted by distinguished PRI cadres who also aspired to be leaders and who, to achieve consensus and unity, elected us as representatives.

The work is just beginning and 24 hours a day, 7 days a week they will never be enough to carry out all the pending work in Sinaloa, that is why we need everyone, because the PRI is not made by one or two people, the PRI is inclusive and open, it is the link that strengthens the great work that the National Executive Committee, under the leadership of our president, Alejandro Moreno, carries out throughout the country. The success that we are going to have today, Sunday, in the State of Mexico and Coahuila and in 2024 in the rest of the country, we will build it all.

Those who govern this country badly today have demonstrated the most disastrous thing in the modern history of Mexico: not the fourth transformation, it is the worst deformation that has arrived and that all Mexicans are suffering. Our goal is to remove them from the presidency where the wrong decisions are taking us to the abyss; peasants are suffering the ravages of the economy with bad decisions for the commercialization of their crops, women continue to be violated and nobody defends them, cancer itself takes lives, but with an indolent government much more; the record number of murders in the current government makes us an insecure country; all these atrocities are part of a very long and endless list.

It is necessary to join efforts and build victory from here, hand in hand with all the PRI members, of course we are going to build unity from within, but we will also build an alliance outside. We all have an important space in the PRI and we are going to meet everyone, from the base to the great experience of men and women with wisdom, to strengthen the great political alliance with our friends of the PAN and PRD and any other political force that wants to join in going against what is killing our country. Let us reconcile and join forces, for the only objective that is worthwhile: for Sinaloa and for Mexico.

The Citizenship must be the foundation of our organization and today more than ever we will be open to incorporate it into the political struggle, because she is the one who resents the government disaster that we have day by day, therefore, the citizens are welcome. We have to build trust with society again, we need to unite again, learn to stand up, with resilience and humility.

Today we have the demand and the need to return to the PRI a more humane, sensitive and self-critical party, for what it stopped being and doing, for what it forgot along the way, and that today consistency demands of us return to the base, to the streets, to the neighborhoods and to the communitiesreturn to being the party that knew how to build institutions, create conditions for progress and development, a party that exalts people’s rights.

We recommend you read:

Elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila: the same ballot box for the vote and for the ashes

Of summer

These are the agrocapsules of the week!

Serious deficiencies in the Chamber of Deputies

#PRI