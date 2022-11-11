Pueblo Paleta.- Through social networks, the name of Ash Ketchumwho eventually became the Pokemon World Champion with his faithful Pikachu.

Pokemon anime is coming to an end with the protagonist that we have seen grow for 25 years, Ash in all the regions he managed to rank in the tops but never became a champion.

However in the anime of Pokémon JourneysAsh faced the champions of all the regions and in his last battle against Leonel, Pikachu faced a powerful Charizard.

In what seemed like a losing battle, Pikachu remembered all of his friends he’s made on his travels with his trainer, from Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Pidgeot and Butterfly to his new friends like Gengar and Lucario.

Pikachu stands up and the first opening of the anime in Japanese begins to play and he uses all his energy to give Leonel’s Charizard one last attack.

Pikachu remembered all his Pokémon friends / Photo: Capture

After the clash of powers, Pikachu wakes up in the Pokémon Center and Ash is next to him.in a very emotional way he remembers how the battle ended and Pikachu ended up knocking out the brutal Charizard.

A great adventure / Photo: Capture

Ash is watched by all of his friends that he has made on his journey to be pokemon master and is finally declared champion.

Ash finally became the Pokémon Champion and Luffy still hasn’t found the One Piece / Photo: Capture

via Twitter users celebrated Ash’s victorySince we were children, we all expected to see him become a champion.

Congratulations Ash and Pikachu!They have taught us to always be the best and never give up.