A man records a video in which he points to the coat of arms of the Region of Murcia, silkscreened on a vehicle: «Look, they have come from Murcia to help the people of Madrid. They are great people who have come to give us a hand, with equipment and all kinds of material. They are there resting, having a sandwich. It makes me want to buy everyone a bottle of wine.

The video, which was published on a social network and has gone viral, with more than 20,000 views and a million reactions, included a text that said: “Thank you, Murcia, for coming to help the people of Madrid.” Manuel Páez, head of the Forest Defense service, is one of the workers who appears in the recording sitting on an icy sidewalk and recovering his strength. “The video is just a sample button of the constant gestures of gratitude and affection that we have received from the people of Madrid since we arrived,” says Páez.

He and his team are part of a regional contingent sent to Madrid and made up of 28 professionals; seven ‘pickup’ vehicles, three off-road vehicles and six snowplows from the Orthem-Forest Fire Defense Unit (Udif), belonging to the Departments of Development, and of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment.

Today there will be the replacement of 18 brigade members, by another convoy that marches to the capital to continue with the relief work



Its mission: to help local teams to clear snow and ice and facilitate mobility and essential services in Madrid, which collapsed after suffering the worst snow and cold storm in fifty years. The contingent was sent last Sunday to the capital of Spain, after the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, offered help to the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. “To contribute, together with his team, to return normality to Madrid,” said the head of the regional executive on his Twitter account.

In the case of the brigadistas commanded by Páez, they put on their overalls five days ago and they still haven’t taken it off.

A city buried



His work began on Friday in Caravaca de la Cruz and Moratalla, the areas most affected by the storm ‘Filomena’ in the Region. Once the situation was under control, last Saturday they received the notice that they would march to Madrid to help municipal services to restore road communication and the mobility of people. And what they found when they arrived in the capital of Spain, says Páez, was a buried city.

‘It can’t be compared to anything I’ve seen before. It was a total collapse of one of the most important cities in Europe. If I have to resemble something I have seen, it is like Winterfell, from the Game of Thrones series, “he explains. Cars buried by snow and branches; Neighbors trapped in the buildings because fallen trees obstructed the entrance, collapsed roofs … Everywhere I looked there was work to do, ”the head of the forestry unit explained to LA TRUTH in a telephone communication.

The presence of the Community’s emergency teams working in the streets caused surprise among the people of Madrid as soon as they reached the main districts where they were assigned: Usera, Carabanchel, Vicálvaro and Majadahonda. And that initial astonishment was followed by gratitude. «Many neighbors have approached us to tell us that they spend the summer in La Manga, Mazarrón, Santiago de la Ribera and Águilas, and they have felt close to seeing us. So much so that they have given us everything from boxes of chocolates to bags of sobaos and drinks. Hospitality is absolute ”, he highlights.

The balance of the work carried out by the regional contingent until yesterday justifies these expressions of affection: in three days they have cleared some 350 kilometers of Madrid roads; They have responded to 573 incidents, freeing 123 cars due to partial collapse of trees and facilitating access to five buildings that had been blocked, and they have removed more than 186 fallen trees and broken branches.

It is expected that today there will be a relief of 18 troops with a convoy of brigade members that marches to the capital and will join the work. However, such is the feeling of solidarity of some workers who have expressed their desire not to be replaced and to continue helping.