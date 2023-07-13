Soriana, year after year, presents the renowned character of july giftwho announces the best promotions in the summer discount season, among its wide variety of items where you can find discounts, could not miss the motorcycles of the Mexican motorcycle brand founded in 2004 in Mexico City.

The Julio Regalado 2023 campaign, which began in May and runs until the first week of August, like every year, boosts sales at Soriana stores, which it acquired from Comercial Mexicana in 2015, since it is a well-known character on television Mexican, therefore, as expected, placed large discounts; look which are the cheapest Italika motorcycles offered by Organización Soriana.

Searching for strategies to attract more consumers, Soriana placed great offers on items from the brand founded by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, which since 2004 has been dedicated to assembling motorcycles made and coming from China in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.

The company founded in 1968 by Francisco Martín Borque, Armando Martín Borque, in the Julio Regalado season, by offering promotions in the renowned brand, Italika, offers its customers, payment facilities in the wide catalog of scooters, motorcycles and more, which can be settle in up to 36 months without interest.

Therefore, if you are looking for a model to work or go on vacation, the Julio Regalado discount campaign offers discounts of up to almost 8 thousand pesos on Italika brand motorcycles, almost to finish.

Julio Regalado offers Italika motorcycles with discounts

Given Soriana’s strategy, you will be able to save, since among its wide variety of discounted items, Italika motorcycles surprised, having a cheaper price than the initial cost.

Among the motorcycles that stand out for the price, are:

White Italika DT125 Delivery: from 2,190 pesos to 17,999 pesos

Red Italika AT110 RT: from 26 thousand 990 pesos to 21 thousand 999 pesos

Blue Italika D150 scooter: from 27 thousand 990 pesos to 22 thousand 999 pesos

Italika DT150 Sport motorcycle red with black: from 31 thousand 990 pesos to 23 thousand 999 pesos

Italika 125Z 2021 blue motorcycle: from 35 thousand 499 to 26 thousand 999 pesos

Italika Modena 125 white: from 31 thousand 990 pesos to 28 thousand 999 pesos

On Soriana’s official website, you can find its promotions brochure, as well as details of each of its offers.

