Perhaps not even Hamilton realized the crazy gift he gave to Mercedes by winning the Silverstone GP. Because aside from the English anthems, the Union Jacks and the triumph of the British (remember that Lewis was invested with the title of knight of her majesty by the will of Queen Elizabeth and with an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle by Prince Charles, something that Norris and Russell can only dream of), Hamilton made possible a huge Mercedes party at Goodwood to celebrate 130 years of motorsport.

So this year’s Festival of Speed ​​will be dominated by Mercedes, which will flex its muscles like no other F1 team ever could: the German manufacturer will bring to the event the Daimler V-twin engine dating back to 1894, which won the Paris-Rouen race of the same year, the first ever car race, powering Peugeot and Panhard & Levassor vehicles.

But that’s not all: there will also be the perfectly restored Mercedes 2-liter Targa Florio, which 100 years ago, in 1924, won the Sicilian road race. And there will also be the W 25, from 1934, the first Silver Arrow with which Rudolf Caracciola became champion of the European Grand Prix in 1935, comparable to today’s F1 title. And then, at Goodwood there will also be his majesty W 196 R with which Juan Manuel Fangio became F1 world champion in 1954 and 1955.

In short, almost a slap in the face of history to all the other teams. With an obvious side dish of very pop elements. Because even the serious Germans really do it when they play… Some examples? The truck for transporting racing cars from 1955, a unique example with an engine from the 300 SL “Gullwing” W 198, capable of reaching 170 km/h… And, as if that were not enough, at Goodwood you can also admire the C 11 built for the 1990 Group C world championship, with 730 HP, which won two consecutive drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles, the 1998 CLK LM (which won all the FIA ​​GT championship races it took part in) and many other legendary racing cars.

Motorsport icons built by the same brand that wins in F1 today. A significant difference compared to just a few months ago when Mercedes were trailing behind Red Bull, Aston Martin, McLaren and Ferrari. In short, yesterday the Silver Arrows at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​would have looked like a historic but half-baked team. Today they are taking part in the show as dominators. “Thank you Hamilton, you really gave us a great gift!”. Indeed… “Thank you, Hamilton, you have truly gifted us a great gift!”.