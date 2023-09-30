Today, Saturday, September 30, 2023, the second year of work of the LXIV Legislature concludes. According to 134 of Political Constitution of the United Mexican Statesarticle 242 of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, and the guideline intended to guarantee the principles of neutrality, impartiality and equity in electoral matters on the part of public servants issued by the INEI present to you an exercise in transparency and accountability regarding my legislative and social management work.

In legislative matters, presented a total of 17 initiatives – 8 with the Parliamentary Group of Brunette7 together with my colleagues from the LXIV legislature, 1 with the PVEM and AZCARM, and 1 with the Mexican Association of Plastic Surgery -, of which, 10 have already been approved so far. I would like to highlight some very important issues that were approved. For example: the right to democratic participation and institutional equality, recognizing Mexican Sign Language as official and part of the linguistic heritage, lowering the age to hold public office, creating the municipalities of Juan José Ríos and El Dorado, protecting the rights of LGBT+ people, legitimize livestock guides – guarantee their traceability -, have a judicial district in each Municipality, consider a state day for the Sinaloa band and a historic budget for the H. Fire Department from all over Sinaloawhich went from 8 million pesos to 20 million pesos, thanks to the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

In matters of work and social managementto have an updated diagnosis of the needs of the population of Culiacan, a survey of 4,345 surveys was carried out in 63 neighborhoods of the municipality -16.6% lighting, 7.9% garbage, 10.1% security, 18.7% paving, 20.9% health issues, 25.8% others-, with the support of SIGUE -Intelligent Management System Unique and Effective -, a technological tool with artificial intelligence developed by our work team, which allows us to georeference and efficiently track each request in real time. To feed the SIGUE during the period October 2022 – September 2023, together with our 122 neighborhood committees and neighborhood leaders, we carried out 219 activities to serve citizens – 144 neighborhood meetings, 19 medical sessions, 8 ophthalmological sessions, 19 food sessions, 22 cinemas in your neighborhood and 7 sporting tournament events. It is worth mentioning that 2,112 procedures were raised, of which 1,866 were resolved positively with an efficiency of 88%.

To date, we have benefited 8,917 people through our 22 completely free care programs that seek to transform and improve the quality of life of Sinaloa families. Health is without a doubt our main priority, that is why with the “Free Pediatric Surgeries” program Together with the PAMPIP Foundation -Medical Board for a Full Childhood- we have performed 34 operations on boys and girls. During the medical sessions we attended to 974 people – 299 dental consultations, 334 medical consultations and cures – with free medication -, 23 psychological consultations, 2 in physiotherapy and 318 haircuts performed by the “Guinda Scissors”. In the “Ophthalmological Days” program, 905 people were diagnosed, of which 778 were given glasses. In addition, we created the “Disability” program with which we have supported 17 people with orthopedic devices.

On the other hand, as we toured the neighborhoods and listened to the people, we created new programs, thus the “The Bean of the Bean” food campaign which has benefited 1,850 people, the tournaments and sporting events – impacting 444 athletes-, the sheets -11 families-, doors -6 families-, tablets -13 children-, sports equipment -11 teams-, lights for fields sports -1-, street scraping -21-, paintings -2 schools- and the three legal and legal advice: 5 cases in general, 1 civil trial, none criminal and 3 family trials. Finally, our popular Mobile Cinema which has been attended by more than 2,400 children and adults. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!!!

More from the same author: