Undoubtedly, one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood is Brendan Fraser, who for several years led films such as “The Mummy” or “George of the Jungle”.

With stories that achieved great popularity in the 2000s, thousands of his fans are waiting for his return to the cinema, which will soon be given by Martin Scorsese and Darren Aronofsky. His growing popularity is perhaps one of the hottest topics on the internet, and his most recent run-in with a fan is proof of that.

Brendan Fraser grateful to a fan

Over the past weekend, Fraser made an appearance at the Calgary expo, where he held a Q&A session with his fans, who asked him about his most popular titles. Also, she signed items and talked to her followers. Precisely, one of them managed to record part of her conversation, the same one that has gone viral.

User @imani.goulet posted a video on TikTok of the interaction she had with Brendan Fraser, where she handed him a funko doll of himself. The comment that she made to him caused the actor to smile.

“Thank you for making my childhood amazing”He says. “And mine too”added Imani’s companion. According to the young woman, the words caused Fraser to be moved. The “To hell with the devil” star responded to the compliment with a fist bump.

“Everyone always says that you will never meet your heroes, I met mine and we almost burst into tears talking to each other. Thanks for everything, Brendan! ”, He placed as part of the video. “I hope he knows how loved he is. I did not expect my video to go viral,” he added.