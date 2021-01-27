Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Fakhr Al Watan office called on all individuals across the UAE to express their thanks and appreciation to the frontline heroes, by sending them a personal thank you letter through their social media accounts, as part of the “Thank you” initiative launched by the office.

Fakhr Al-Watan urged the citizens of the country and residents to record and share a video clip directed at these heroes, talking about how the efforts of frontline workers have affected their lives in a positive way. Videos can be posted on social media platforms using the hashtag #Our Heroes_In the Emirates with the mention of the “Fakhr Al Watan” account.

(@FrontlineHeroesUAE), and these clips will be shared on the office’s official accounts.

The “Thank You” campaign aims to thank and appreciate 100,000 front-line champions who still face great risks to their personal health and safety, and make sacrifices every day to protect the UAE population from the consequences of the “Covid-19” virus.

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fakhr Al Watan Office, shared a message of thanks in which he said: “As we enter the second year of fighting the pandemic, I would like to thank our heroes on the front lines who have protected our country and people with their great efforts and exceptional courage, and we are grateful. For their hard work, without their commitment and dedication, many lives would not have been saved. Therefore, I believe that you are truly heroes of this country and have succeeded in changing the reality and the future for the better. ”

His Excellency also urged others to express their gratitude, as he said: “Today we wish each of you to pause for a moment to think. Our heroes on the front lines are still fighting for all of us, so we encourage everyone in all parts of the Emirates to join us in expressing their thanks, and our goal is to convey A message to these brave people that we always appreciate their sincere work and dedication. ”

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan stressed that every person in the UAE shares a responsibility to help protect frontline champions, through their commitment to responsible behavior, as well as by participating in the national vaccination campaign.

His Excellency continued: “The UAE is leading the world with its campaign to vaccinate all of its land, and we are optimistic that with this campaign, our heroes can soon return to their normal lives with their families. But for that to happen, we need to understand and recognize the role that each of us must play to relieve pressure on frontline workers, such as the importance of acting responsibly and adhering to all safety requirements, as well as getting vaccinated as the only way to be safe, so let us work together to bring our heroes back to their families as soon as possible. Available time”.