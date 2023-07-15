There are people who enjoy making others happy, such is the case of a garbage collector worker, who not only brings joy to the children of a school every morning, but has also managed to unleash smiles on the users.

The videos of a group of garbage collectors have gone viral on social networks, after they were recorded dancing with children from a school in the Municipality of Peñalolén, while they were at recess.

In the video you can see one of the men approaching the first while the children, between smiles and jumps, are already thickening him on the other side of the fence, at that moment he greets them and the dance begins.

The worker begins with the choreography that all the children imitate perfectly, and they are seen enjoying the dance, even, there are users who have said, that he should be the artistic teacher of the institution.

In another video, a school employee is seen going out to deliver the garbage container accompanied by a girl, and she is heard telling the garbage collector that she is her “number 1 fan”, while the student gives her a large gift. smile.

The action of this man has unleashed endless positive comments, for example: That of a user “If only the world had pure men like you? would be wonderful ? thank you for existing”, “you are great, you make me cry when I see the videos”.