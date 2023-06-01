The first heartbreaking post of Chiara Tramontano’s sister after the discovery of her crime

After the days of anxiety and anguish, for the family of Julia Tramontano the heartbreaking news has arrived. Her closest relatives made many appeals in the hope of being able to quickly embrace the 29-year-old, but the sad epilogue arrived on the evening of Wednesday 31 May.

Unfortunately the girl was dead for 5 days now and it was her boyfriend who took her life, together with the baby she was carrying in her womb Alexander Impagnetiello.

The latter on the evening of Sunday 28 May, denounced the disappearance of his partner. He went to the barracks with his mother and said that once he got home from work, he didn’t find Giulia in her home.

The girl’s mother actually, it was already alarmed From the morning. This is because they should have felt like every day, but on that day the young woman’s phone always turned out to be worn out. She showed no signs of life.

Since then there have been so many appeals published by his relatives. They also participated in the broadcast Who has seen?which is broadcast on Rai 3, with the hope of being able to have it soon Good news.

The discovery of Giulia Tramontano’s body and her sister’s post

But it is precisely after the episode, that the turning point has come. Alessandro Impagnetiello after the registration on the register of suspectsconfessed to the crime, also bringing the agents to the place where he had hid the body of the partner.

The family did not expect such an epilogue. The sister Clear on the morning of Thursday 1 June, after hearing the sad news, he published a history on social media. In the picture you see the family composed by the two parents, the brother and the two girls and in the caption he wrote:

Thank you for giving us hope of finding her. Thanks for having believed and helped us, thanks from the bottom of the heart of a broken family, of brothers who have not had the opportunity to cradle their nephew.