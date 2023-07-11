The gesture of the 5-year-old girl to thank Professor Tadoi and his team at the Bari hospital moved everyone

A story with a happy ending is the one that happened recently in southern Italy, more precisely in Bari. Una 5 year old girl she survived after a bad accident that had caused severe trauma to her liver. Operated and treated at the Polyclinic of the Apulian capital by Dr. Tandoi and her team, she is out of danger today and has decided to thank her heroes with a very sweet gesture.

In a time when almost daily stories are read that unfortunately end with the most tragic of epilogueswhat recently happened in a hospital in southern Italy becomes a real breath of fresh air.

It all started some time ago, when a 5-year-old girl from Bari, following a bad accident, suffered very serious trauma to the chest, pelvis, but above all the liver.

Transported to Polyclinic of the Apulian capital, the little girl was taken into care by Dr Francesco Tandoi and his team, who with extraordinary work managed to avoid the worst.

The surgery they had to perform, in technical jargon called a hepatectomy, resulted in the export of the right side of the liver of the child, the one in which the most serious lacerations were present.

The words of the doctor and the gesture of the 5-year-old girl

The operation is perfectly successful and the 5-year-old girl, after a period of rehabilitation that certainly won’t be easy, will be able to return to everyday life.

Professor Tandoi, in a communicatedhe said:

The surgery went well thanks to the outstanding efforts of our multidisciplinary medical team. The post-operative course was long, as often happens in complex cases like this, also due to the presence of traumatic injuries to the chest and pelvis. A few days ago, the little patient was discharged in excellent clinical condition. You will have to have periodic check-ups and complete the orthopedic rehabilitation process.

Then he continued thanking all the specialists of the polyclinic and their respective teams who, together with him, contributed to the recovery of the little girl.

He wanted to thank all his heroes even the little one herselfwho left a beautiful in the hospital drawing of a giant red heart, above which he wrote the names of the doctors and nurses.