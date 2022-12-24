A large number of those present yesterday at the Lonigo Cathedral to pay their last respects to Davide Rebellin, “a great man, an example of humility and tenacity”

Yesterday, in the Cathedral of Lonigo, the solemn funeral of Davide Rebellin. Many friends, former colleagues, fans and amateur cyclists who wanted to be present to say their last goodbyes to the two-wheeled champion who flew away too early and in tragic circumstances last November 30th.

In recent days the autopsy results on Rebellin’s body, which have done nothing but confirm what we basically already knew. The former champion died of i severe trauma reported in the impact with the truck that hit him.

Immediately afterwards, the prosecutor issued the authorization which allowed the family members to organize the funeral of one’s husband, father, brother, son, friend.

Many present in the Cathedral of Lonigo. In addition to his family members, still devastated by what happened, dozens of friends, former colleagues and fans.

From Davide Cassani, former cyclist and former coach of the Italian national team, to Daniele Bennati, current coach of the Azzurri. From Gilberto Simonitwo-time winner of the Giro d’Italia and former teammate of Davide to Cristian Salvato, president of the professional riders association.

A long applause to accompany the coffin both at the entrance and at the exit from the church and a banner, hung on the ledge in front of the Cathedral, with a phrase to honor Rebellin: “Thanks Davide, great man, example of humility and tenacity“.

Davide Rebellin’s accident

Davide Rebellin had retired from professional cycling just a few months ago, but he had continued with his workoutsbecause he didn’t want to get off that bike at all.

He was also pedaling that morning of November 30, but he couldn’t imagine what he was doing tragic it was about to happen.

A truck has it fully overwhelmedsnapping his life on the spot and reducing his bicycle to a pile of crumpled pipes.

The driver of the heavy vehicle, a 62-year-old German man, after running over him, stopped in a parking area a little further on, turned back, perfectly aware of what had just happened, and then left without providing assistance nor surrender to the authorities.

In Germany the crime of road murder does not apply, therefore the man has not been arrested and is currently investigated on the loose.