Both the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) as the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Coffee) have accounted for the greater opening in the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market in Mexico.

And, thanks to this, users currently have other options for telephone companies beyond the traditional ones, such as Telcel, Movistar or AT&T. And one of those alternatives is CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT), and below we will tell you what the requirements are to have a chip with free internet and the cell phones compatible with it.

First of all, it should be noted that it was in 2022 when the federal government of Mexico launched CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT) with the objective that more people in the Mexican national territory have access to telecommunications, internet and mobile phones at low prices.

Now, like any telephone company, in order to access the benefits it provides CFE TEIT The chip must be obtained to place it in the user’s cell phone. Under this understanding, it has been announced that the government authorities of Mexico City will deliver, in completely free, CFE SIM cards.

However, the only requirement To be able to obtain the CFE TEIT chip for free, the person must be a beneficiary of one of the programs of the Ministry of Welfarethat is, Welfare Pensions or Welfare Scholarships.

Likewise, if you meet the previous requirement, in order to obtain the CFE SIM completely free, the following documents must be presented:

*Original and copy of an official identification (INE, passport, Professional Identification Card).

*Proof of address no older than three months.

While, To know if your cell phone is compatible with the free CFE TEIT SIM, you only have to dial “#06#”this in order to obtain the IMEI number, which must be entered into the verification platform that the Mexican State company has designed for this purpose.

Finally, we leave you the packages and prices managed by CFE Internet:

CFE monthly plans

*30 pesos: gives 4 GB, 250 minutes of calls and 125 SMS messages. The validity is three days.

*45 pesos: gives 4 GB, 250 minutes and 125 SMS. The validity is three days.

*100 pesos: gives 20 GB, 1,000 minutes and 500 SMS. The validity is 15 days.

*150 pesos: gives 8 GB, 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

*200 pesos: gives 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

*300 pesos: gives 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

CFE semester plans

*400 pesos: offers 5 GB, 1,500 calling minutes and 500 SMS messages. Valid for 30 days.

*800 pesos: offers 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. Valid for 30 days.

*1,200 pesos: offers 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. Valid for 30 days.

CFE annual plans

*700 pesos: 5 GB, 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

*1,400 pesos: 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

*2 thousand 100 pesos: 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.}

