Telcel the telephone company Carlos Slim has decided to pamper its clients. That is why it has put four wonderful tablets at an incomparable price

Tablets are technology products that offer an expanded immersive experience. Unlike cell phones, these items allow us to enjoy series, movies and video games in a better way.

The products on offer correspond to Lenovo and Alcatel brand tablets, which are characterized by offering a solid configuration at a fair price.

Alcatel 3T10 32GB from $5,999 to only $4,499

Lenovo M10 Plus only $7,999

Alcatel 1T7 16GB from $2,519 to only $1,999

Alcatel 3T10 256GB only $4,499

These promotions Telcel tablets are another example of the company's commitment for offering quality products at competitive prices, giving its customers the opportunity to access the most innovative technology in an accessible and convenient way.

Tablets are versatile devices that offer a variety of utilities in different areas of daily life, from entertainment and productivity to education and leisure. That is why you should not miss the opportunity to take advantage of these offers.

A highlight of making your purchase with Telcel is that you can also defer the payment over months without interest in 6 or up to 12 monthly payments depending on the card promotion.