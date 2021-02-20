Thank you. We were getting slightly concerned! 85 percent of Bulletin online readers questioned in our survey said that they preferred Mallorca to Greece despite the fact that the Greeks seem to have stolen a march over the Spanish in the race to welcome British tourists this summer.

As our photograph clearly shows the island is enjoying beach-like weather in February with temperatures of 22 degrees Centigrade in some parts.

Spain and Greece will soon be locked in a battle to attract British tourists with the Balearics wanting to introduce the vaccine passport as soon as possible.