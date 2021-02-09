Our website enjoyed a record breaking month in January, it was read by 830,000 people last month, according to official figures announced by Google today. This is an all time record.

Bulletin online had more than three million page views in January, 70 percent of which were in the United Kingdom.

Thank you to the 284,000 people who followed us last month in London.

Thank you to the 42,000 people who followed us last month in Glasgow.

Thank you to the 37,000 people who followed us last month in Birmingham.

Thank you to our 32,000 readers in Manchester.

And thank you Edinburgh with 23,000 readers.

And above all thank you to you all, the 830,000 people who read our website last month.