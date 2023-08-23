Thank Goodness You’re Here! is the new, crazy title of Coal Supper and Panic, presented at the Opening Night Live of the Gamescom 2023 with the trailer which you can see below, and which anticipates the particular tone of this bizarre “slapform”.

The project, published by the Untitled Goose Game team, which as we know has sold more than a million copies, uses a hand drawn graphics to bring all kinds of nonsense to the screen and stage completely crazy situations.