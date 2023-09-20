He President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, This Tuesday he went up to the court of the United Nations General Assembly from where he assured that El Salvador went from being the “world capital of crime” to be “a reference for something positive” with his war against criminal gangs.

“Many in the world are paying attention to what is happening” in El Salvador, especially “in Latin America, but also in the United States and elsewhere,” he said euphorically, because the Central American country went from being “literally the most dangerous country of the world, to be the “safest” on the continent, only behind Canada.

Bukele, surrounded by his wife and daughter, did not want to give any formula. He said governments “must make their own decisions and assert their rights” and “use common sense.”

After 4 years of government, he said, It is the first time that in 202 years of history, the “smallest country on the American continent has taken great steps to achieve his dream of greatness.

And those dreams involve people being able to walk the streets without fear, children playing in the parks, turning the country into a tourist destination and surfing capital and many emigrants wanting to return, as he explained.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Armando Bukele, arrives to address the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

However, Bukele assured this Tuesday before the Assembly that his Governmentsuffered “systematic attacks” from “some countries” for the “decisions made” to combat violence in the Central American country.

Bukele spoke about the “changes” made in the country, such as the replacement of the attorney general and magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) – whose processes were questioned -, and assured that “it was at that moment when the international condemnations began , some countries, the media, some experts began systematic attacks against each of the decisions we made.”

The president pointed out that “People who never used their power and influence to demand security for our murdered people were suddenly against it.” of our decisions to stop the massacre.

And he added that “countries that never condemned the murder of 30, 40 and even 50 Salvadorans per day suddenly demanded explanations from us as to why we changed the prosecutor, the magistrates or the judges.”

“Don’t you think it’s absurd that they would question us for that?” he said.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, delivers his speech during the United Nations General Assembly.

Bukele, who in 2024 will seek re-election despite accusations that it is unconstitutional, He assured that “if we had listened to them we would continue losing thousands of Salvadorans at the hands of terrorists. Thank God we did not listen to them.”

“They criticized and condemned us for each of the decisions we made. Intellectuals, journalists, politicians and organizations from all over were engaged in a debate about what we were doing,” he noted and added: “Today I come to tell you, that debate is over and that the decisions we made were correct.”

Bukele also assured that his Government is “building more and better relationships with allied countries that want to help us build our country, to build our dreams.” And he maintained that “no country has the right to impose its ideas, to impose its ways of doing things, less when these forms do not even work in our countries.

“In each of the decisions we have made, we have reaffirmed our legitimate right to govern ourselves, even if that would have meant being wrong (…) we not only reaffirm our right to make our own decisions, but our right to be right,” he added.

Since March 2022, Congress decreed an emergency regime to combat gangs and that contemplates the suspension of several constitutional rights, such as the right to administrative defense of detained people.

This measure, which has become the Government’s main action against the gangs, has left more than 72,600 detained, while humanitarian organizations report more than 5,000 “direct victims” of human rights abuses, mainly due to arbitrary arrests, and more than 160 deaths of people in state custody.

Polls indicate that nine out of ten Salvadorans approve of Bukele’s crusade against gangs that controlled neighborhoods, were financed by extortion, hitmen and drug trafficking, launched in March 2022.

*With AFP and EFE