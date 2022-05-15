Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- After having fulfilled the requirements to retire, Enrique Pacheco, originally from the city of Los Mochis, considered that his working days were over to dedicate himself to resting and spending the whole days with his loved ones.

However, reality showed him that the amount of money he made is simply not enough to lead a quiet life and spend his money. pension to enjoy life.

Faced with this harsh reality, Don Enrique, for the last four years, has dedicated himself to the sale of fresh water and donuts to be able to complete the money to buy food, as well as the payment of electricity and water bills.

“I worked in a company until the day came to retire, I thought I would enjoy life with my family without financial problems, but the reality is cruel, the pension money is not enough and I have to keep giving the job to have a little more income”, he stressed.

Don Enrique pointed out that he is originally from the city of Los Mochis and that throughout his working life he carried it well, since he was able to support his family.

The earnings

“What I earn from the sale of fresh water and donuts, is for me and my wife, because my children are already independent, they already have their family,” he emphasized.

The merchant also pointed out that he spends an average of six or seven hours selling his products, an estimated time in which he manages to sell his products.

“For the payment of water and electricity bills, it is hardly coming out, since sales are very complicated; in addition to the fact that there is a lot of competition, because many people are in the same situation as me”, he emphasized.

Don Enrique said that in these four years that he has been a merchant, things have gone well for him, because if it wasn’t, then he wouldn’t be selling water and donuts.

He specified that when he decided to enter the business, he did not think twice, since it was the moment to act and not to wait for things to fall from the sky, therefore, with the money they gave him from his pension, he acquired the equipment that he uses to make the fresh water, the donuts and above all the vehicle in which he would have to move.

“I go from here to there with my merchandise, I go through various sectors and, well, I get to know people and since it’s a motorcycle, I don’t struggle to get around, that’s why I travel long distances to offer the merchandise,” he stressed.