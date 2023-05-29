‘Pepe, the popular Rocky’ shared a video on his social networks and unveiled his most recent acquisition. The comedian, one of the most requested and acclaimed, has his own fanpage and his YouTube channel, in which he shares recipes, jokes, anecdotes, among others. Recently, he did not miss the opportunity to tell his followers that he has become the owner of a car.

“I know people are going to envy me, because thank God, thanks to my work, I bought a cart,” said the comedian, whose real name is José Luis Castillo. The closed shot of the clip shot already suggested that he was behind the wheel. “Suddenly, they’re going to fall in love and they’re going to be envious,” he added.

In the background, one of his assistants asked him if it was a zero kilometer vehicle, that is, new. In this sense, ‘Pepe Rocky’ replied: “Yes, zero kilometers, zero, zero everything”, which caused the laughter of those present.

At the end, when the cameraman opens the shot, a completely dismantled car was seen, which was in a junkyard. With his hand, he took the windshield wiper to simulate its operation despite the fact that it did not have the protective glass.

This fact sparked funny comments from some netizens. “Without fear of success”, “With all the attitude”, “A senior Ferrari”were some of the opinions that were expressed on the digital platform.

Who is the popular ‘Pepe Rocky’?

He is one of the longest running comedians on the scene. He was very popular for his performances in his hometown, on the streets of Lima and on Peruvian television for 2 years. The comedian, also known as the ‘Born’, He was born in the district of Chimbote, province of Santa, on May 3, 1967.

His nickname, with which he is recognized to this day, arises after his participation in the Maritere Braschi talk show, where he parodied the fight between character Rocky Balboa and the Russian Ivan Drago, whose interpretation was in charge of his great friend Marcos, the ‘Virolo’.

Return to football?

A few weeks ago, the comedian surprised everyone by posing with a T-shirt and signing a document. Immediately, doubts began about whether “Pepe, the popular Rocky” would dress again in short at 56 years of age to play the provincial stage of the Peru Cup. This newspaper contacted him to find out about this possibility, but he denied it and explained that it was a team strategy Atletico Municipal Mariátegui de Nuevo Chimbote to promote the support of the fans.

The comedian, during his youth, was a soccer player in amateur tournaments. Photo: Municipal Athletic/Facebook

