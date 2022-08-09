Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, attended the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Gustavo Francisco Pietro Origo, the new President of the Republic of Colombia, which was held recently in the capital, Bogota, on the occasion of his swearing-in.

He conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and the wishes of their Highnesses to His Excellency continued success and achievement of all that the people aspire to. Colombian friendly towards progress and prosperity.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Colombia conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. His Excellency expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the participation of the State The UAE delegation attended the inauguration ceremony, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

Al Zeyoudi’s attendance at the inauguration ceremony comes as a translation of the depth of the long-term relations between the two friendly countries, which were consolidated with the launch of talks aimed at reaching a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, the first agreement of its kind for the UAE with a country in South America.

In a speech on this occasion, he expressed the UAE’s aspiration to strengthen ties with Colombia and create new opportunities for cooperation to achieve common interests, stressing the UAE’s keenness to support friendship and strengthen relations with Colombia in all fields, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the peoples of the two friendly countries.

On the other hand, Al Zeyoudi met during the visit with Alvaro Leiva Duran, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, in the presence of His Excellency Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, during which they discussed the distinguished bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.

The UAE is Colombia’s largest trading partner in the Arab world, as it accounted for more than 40% of its foreign trade with the Arab world in 2020. The total value of non-oil bilateral trade reached $270 million in 2021.