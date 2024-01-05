admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 05/01/2024 – 8:39

Councilor Thammy Miranda (PL) and Father Júlio Lancellotti appeared together in a live on social media following the controversy over the attempt to create a CPI that targets religious people in the São Paulo City Council. Thammy had signed the request made by councilor Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil). However, he announced this Thursday, 4, that he was withdrawing his support. The document signed by Thammy and other councilors did not mention investigations against the priest, which was later verbalized by Rubinho Nunes in interviews and on social media.

“Thank you very much for your support at this difficult time”, said the councilor to the priest in the video released on the networks. “When I signed the CPI, your name was never mentioned,” said Thammy, reinforcing that he “would never have signed” something along those lines.

Thammy said that the work that religious people do, helping people, is also what he does. In the broadcast, the councilor took the opportunity to ask his followers to help with a fundraiser that the priest is raising to expand services to help the homeless population and also offered financial help himself. “The people who follow me will help you do this beautiful work that you do”, he added.

Father Júlio thanked Thammy Miranda for what he called “kindness and transparency”. “It is important that even if we are thrown into false, antagonistic positions, we are capable of breaking down these barriers”.

Withdrawal of CPI names

In addition to Thammy, at least three other councilors announced that they withdrew their support for the initiative, after the names of the councilors who signed the document were revealed. The change of position casts doubt on the viability of the proposal. The CPI needs to be guided by leaders and approved by the majority in plenary to get off the ground. The author of the request did not respond to the report to comment on the case.

The CPI organized by the São Paulo Chamber aims to investigate non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that operate in Cracolândia, central region of São Paulo. The author of the proposal, councilor Rubinho Nunes (União), predicts that the commission will be established in February, after the parliamentary recess. According to him, Father Júlio Lancellotti will be one of the main targets of the NGOs' CPI.

Rubinho accuses the organizations of promoting a “mafia of misery”, which “exploits drug addicts in the center of the capital”. According to him, these organizations receive public money to distribute food, hygiene kits and items for drug use, a practice known as harm reduction policy, to the homeless population, which, he argues, generates a “vicious cycle ” in which the crack user is unable to kick the habit.

The priest says that his work is linked to the Pastoral Action of the Archdiocese of São Paulo, which, in turn, “is not linked, in any way, to the activities that constitute the objective of the approved application for the creation of the CPI in question.”

Father Júlio Lancellotti states that it is a legitimate action when a CPI is installed to investigate the use of public resources by the third sector. He adds that he is not part of any organization associated with the City of São Paulo, but rather, of the São Miguel Arcanjo Parish.